Ridge Meadows RCMP team up with Port Coquitlam

A New Westminster man is facing two charges of break and enter, along with a possession of stolen property under $5,000 charge, along with a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Tyson Taylor Helgason, 25, is facing the charges and appears Thursday in court.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said Wednesday that several break and enters to homes in Pitt Meadows were reported to police on Feb. 10 and 11.

One of the break-and-enter charges originates in Pitt Meadows and the other is from New Westminster. The possession of stolen property charge originates in New Westminster and the mischief under $5,000 charge is from Coquitlam.

