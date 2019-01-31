Ridge Meadows RCMP make arrests in identity theft case

Police recover stolen credit cards, mail, keys and drugs

Police recovered allegedly stolen items including keys and mail from across the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement team arrested two Pitt Meadows residents for a rash of mailbox break-ins and thefts.

On Jan. 23, a targeted enforcement was initiated in response to a recent increase in reports of apartment mailbox break-ins and thefts.

Members from the enforcement team were able to identify two possible suspects and, on Jan. 29, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 11600-block of Bonson Road in Pitt Meadows.

Police seized hundreds of pieces of mail from throughout the Lower Mainland, as well as keys and numerous credit cards, various tools and a small amount of what they believe to be drugs.

Shawn Gillam, 36, has been charged with one count of breaching conditions, seven counts of fraud under $5,000 and seven counts of identity theft. He remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Kacie Lagace, 24, has been charged with seven counts of fraud under $5,000 and seven counts of identity theft. She was released on a promise to appear for a later court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

• To learn more about how to protect yourself from becoming a victim of identity theft, click see www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/scams-fraudes/id-theft-vol-eng.htm

