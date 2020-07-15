Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for two credit card scammers

Pair of women completed fraudulent transactions at seven locations in May

The first suspect is approximately 20-years old and might have a tattoo on her right forearm. Ridge Meadows RCMP photo

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking to the public for help identifying a pair of credit card scammers who targeted seven locations in May.

Police say two women completed fraudulent transactions in-and-around Maple Ridge from May 14-27.

Media relations officer, Const. Julie Klaussner, said investigators have exhausted all avenues in identifying the two suspects, so are hoping someone might recognize them by their pictures and descriptions.

READ MORE: Mounties tase man to end overnight standoff in Maple Ridge

Both women are white with dark hair, tied back into pony tails.

The first suspect was approximately 20-years old with a slim build. She was seen wearing large black sunglasses, a black t-shirt with turquoise sleeves, and black leggings.

She might have a tattoo on her right forearm, and was seen carrying a cross-body bag with red and green straps.

Suspect number two was sporting a pink and purple hoodie with brown boots, and was carrying a black purse.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to contact Const. Sam Ko of the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and reference file #2020-10569.

If people would like to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News