Ridge Meadows RCMP look for suspect in late night taxi assualt

The alleged assault happened in the 20100 block of Ashley Crescent

Police are looking for help identifying the man pictured here. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver in Maple Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to media relations officer, Julia Klaussner, the alleged assault happened in the 20100 block of Ashley Crescent, after a man, who hailed a taxi at the Coquitlam Center bus loop, refused to paid his fair.

Upon arrival at his destination, the alleged assailant struck the driver in the face and the head from the back seat before fleeing on foot.

The taxi driver attended hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

“Neighbourhood canvassing and communication with other police jurisdictions and information systems have not resulted in successfully identifying a suspect’ Klaussner wrote.

“Police have exhausted all investigative avenues and therefore are releasing still images of the alleged suspect in order to further the investigation.”

The man is described as a Caucasian male with a slim build, who is around 5’10” tall.

He is also described as having dark hair with a dark beard.

At the time of the alleged assault, he was wearing a black jacket and ear pods.

If you have any information about this incident and have not already spoken to police, Ridge Meadows RCMP requests you call them at 604-463-6251 and refer to file #2020-3805.

If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca

ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge News