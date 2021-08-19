Ridge Meadows RCMP conducts a surprise check at Alouette

ICBC and the police discuss with boaters and drivers about impaired driving

The checkpoint with ICBC on Thursday was to discourage impaired-driving. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP conducted checks at the Alouette on Thursday, Aug. 19.

In a social media post, the RCMP said, “We are up at Alouette Lake this afternoon with @icbc and @RoadSafetyKate chatting about boat safety and performing roadside impairment checks. If your summer activity includes drinking, please plan ahead.”

The RCMP had partnered with ICBC and were out talking to boaters and drivers for education and awareness purpose. They even handed out floating chains and discussed road safety. The message the two were trying to give was if spending the day on the water, to plan for a safe ride home. If drinking, ICBC and RCMP are urging the public not to drive.

Both, the RCMP and ICBC handed out over 70 keychains at the boat launch to remind drivers to get home safe.

When asked about the road checks, RCMP told The News, “The public expects police to regularly perform impaired driving checks and you can expect to see the Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team at a variety of locations throughout the community (inducing boat launch areas). Today’s event is a joint effort with our partners at ICBC.”

According to the data with ICBC, on an average, 67 people die every year in crashes involving impaired driving and forty per cent of impaired driving deaths occur during summer months, from June to September, in B.C.

