Ridge Meadows RCMP close road

Dewdney Trunk shut down due to 'police incident'

  • Aug. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Ridge Meadows RCMP shut down Old Dewdney Trunk road in both directions between Hale Rd. and 203rd Sunday afternoon.

A brief statement said it was due to a “police incident” and advised drivers to please plan alternate routes.

It was issued around 2 p.m.

More to come.

