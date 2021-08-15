Ridge Meadows RCMP close road

Dewdney Trunk shut down due to 'police incident'

Ridge Meadows RCMP shut down Old Dewdney Trunk road in both directions between Hale Rd. and 203rd Sunday afternoon.

A brief statement said it was due to a “police incident” and advised drivers to please plan alternate routes.

Old Dewdney Trunk road is closed in both directions between Hale Rd and 203rd due to police incident. Please plan alternate route. pic.twitter.com/YSxQ6wU2QG — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) August 15, 2021

It was issued around 2 p.m.

More to come.

