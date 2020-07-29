Ridge Meadows RCMP called after dog left in vehicle with windows up

BC SPCA says they receive 1,000 calls to rescue animals from vehicles each year

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported to a dog found locked in a vehicle with its windows up on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Temperatures is Ridge Meadows reached a high of 28 C. The owner of the vehicle returned to their vehicle soon after police arrived and officers say the dog was not found to be in any distress. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)

A dog found locked in a vehicle with its windows up on a hot Tuesday prompted someone to call Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Mounties took to social media Wednesday morning to remind pet owners not to leave their furry friends in the vehicle.

“The dog was panting, not in distress and, the owner returned soon after police,” the local detachment wrote.

Temperatures reached a high of 28 C in Ridge Meadows yesterday.

Yesterday, C-Watch responded to a dog locked in a vehicle with the windows up. The dog was panting, not in distress and, the owner returned soon after Police. Happy to partner with @citypittmeadows bylaw officers on this file. pic.twitter.com/xZKGUJRwDL — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 29, 2020

Earlier, this year the BC SPCA asked pet owners to take a pledge this summer not to leave their animals in vehicles.

Each year the non-profit says it receives nearly 1,000 calls to rescue animals who have been left inside vehicles on hot days.

To sign the No Hot Pets pledge visit: spca.bc.ca/news/do-not-leave-animals-in-hot-cars.

If an animal is spotted in a vehicle in hot weather, the BC SPCA recommends taking the following steps:

• If the animal is showing clear signs of heatstroke or distress, call your local animal control agency, police, RCMP or the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1.855.622.7722. Do not attempt to break a window to rescue an animal – not only do you risk injuring the animal, but only RCMP, local police and BC SPCA special constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully to help an animal.

• If the animal is not in distress, but you are concerned, note the license plate and vehicle description and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately. You may wish to stay with the vehicle to monitor the situation until the owner returns.

Now that we’re well into spring, it’s a great time to remind & caution pawrents about the potential dangers of leaving pets in cars. It’s best to leave pets at home where we know they’ll be safe. Read more: https://t.co/JCJWNGx5LG#BCSPCA #petsafety #stayhome pic.twitter.com/Ll1xZMf75s — BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC_SPCA) May 8, 2020

-with files from Colleen Flanagan

