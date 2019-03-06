Ridge Meadows RCMP ask public’s help locating suspect

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dustin William Randall Evans, who is wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Evans is wanted on five outstanding provincial warrants for 12 alleged offences relating to weapons offences, assault, break and enter, property crimes and breach of undertaking.

He is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian man, 6′ tall with a slender build, 170 lbs. with short brown hair.

If you see Evans do not approach him, call 911 immediately, said police.

If you have information about Evan’s whereabouts contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.