Ridge Meadows RCMP are advising motorists to use the two-key solution, so their vehicles don’t wander away while they’re warming up.

If it’s a frosty morning and it’s taking a while to clear the glass, either stay with your vehicle or lock it while it’s idling and use a second key to get into it later.

Many cars are stolen while they’re out in the driveway warming up, police say. “Don’t warm up your car for a thief,” say police.