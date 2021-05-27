Ride into summer with your local librarians

The library’s bright green book bike will be making its debut today. (Contributed by Emma Dressler)

Contributed by Jessica Bozoky

Fernie Heritage Library

Fernie Heritage Library’s annual summer kick-off, Ride With Librarians, will take place on Thursday, May 27 from 4-5:30pm.

The leisurely bike ride is for all ages and the route can be joined at any time.

Ridden by Community Programmer Michelle, the Library’s bright green Book Bike will make its debut for the season. You’ll see the Book Bike around town all summer long, at parks and community spaces.

This event is also part of ‘Go By Bike BC’, so be sure to log your ride.

Ride With Librarians may kick-off the season, but summer vibes are abundant at the Library already.

The instillation of tents in the garden will provide shaded seating until October, as well as an outdoor programming space.

There is also a new Stick Library to entertain dogs and encourage owners to spend time in the garden with their pooch. We also have a giant chess set which can be checked out by an adult to play in the garden.

These new editions take the Community Living Room into a spacious, al fresco space for everyone to engage with.

Providing our town with a cultural hub for people to connect with resources and other people, the Library looks forward to welcoming the summer with an array of fun activities for all ages.

For more details on all Library news and happenings, check out the Library’s Facebook and website: fernie.bc.libraries.coop

