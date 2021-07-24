Ride Into History remembers Langley rider

Michelle Puffer, a ride organizer and executive director of the Mission Community Services Society, was at the front as participants lined up at the start of the ninth annual Ride Into History fundraiser on Saturday, July 24 at the Christian Life Assembly in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Gitta Pennock was remembered with affection by friends and fellow riders at the ninth annual Ride Into History charitable fundraiser held on Saturday, July 24.

Pennock, who passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 61, was a regular participant in the annual ride from Langley through the Fraser Valley as a member of the North Langley Riders, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts that started with members of North Langley Community Church.

As the ride got underway in the parking lot of the Christian Life Assembly (CLA) in Langley, Troy Gaglardi, the chair of Ride into History, told participants Pennock, was “taken from us too soon.”

“Gitta loved riding, giving back and attended Ride into History for several years,” Gaglardi said.

“We’re wearing white ribbons to honour her and other we have lost,” explained Michelle Puffer, a ride organizer and executive director of the Mission Community Services Society.

About 80 riders took part in the event, to raise funds for Mission Community Services and Big Brothers and Big Sisters Langley.

Following breakfast at the CLA, the riders followed a route through north Langley into Maple Ridge, through the east side into Mission to south Abbotsford and Chilliwack, before returning to Mission and a takeaway dinner provided by the Mission Community Services Society.

Gaglardi said the event had a “very strong connection” with the society.

“They have been integral to pulling this year’s ride event together and we are thankful for their direct participation,” Gaglardi commented.

Gaglardi also thanked sponsors Customline Homes, Executive Building Maintenance, Aldergrove Credit Union, High Road Motorsports as well as the gift in kind sponsors, saying without them, “we could not offer such a terrific event and still be able to give back to our 2021 chosen charities.”

Plans are already in the works for the 10th annual ride on July 23 2022, Gaglardi said.

The name “Ride into History” was originally a play on the fact that the motorcyclists started their ride out of the Fort Langley Historic site.

