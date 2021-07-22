Riders ready to set out on the long distance tour in 2017. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Ride Into History: Motorcycle fundraiser cruises across Fraser Valley Saturday

Bikers start in Langley, lunch in Chilliwack, finish with dinner in Mission

The 9th annual Ride Into History fundraiser takes place Saturday, taking bikers from Langley across the Fraser Valley.

The event, which raises money for local charities, will have the bikers start at the CLA Langley Campus at 8 a.m. for breakfast, before riding off through the Fraser Valley, stopping at pre-determined scenic spots along the way.

They will lunch at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack, and finish in Mission for door prizes, and be treated to a take-home dinner.

Proceeds are being given to Mission Community Services and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Langley.

Interested parties can register here. The price is $65 and space is limited.

