Ride in support of CMHA Vernon

Clara Flinkman (left), Kai Jacobs and Isabelle Clack gear up for a two-kilometre bike ride as part of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide at Creekside Park last year. (Morning Star file photo)

Thousands of Canadians from Newfoundland and Labrador to British Columbia don bike helmets and get in gear for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide.

For the first time since its inception, Michael Schratter, a Vernon native and founder of Ride Don’t Hide will be in attendance to ride and speak to the participants at the seventh annual event that seeks to end the stigma of mental illness June 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This year, riders will leave from Creekside Park in Coldstream to complete a 2.2k, 8.5k, 17k or 40k ride.

“This is a great event for families who want to come out for the morning, participate in free activities for the kids and embark on a 2.2K ride to the serious riders who want to complete a 40K ride,” said Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA Vernon.

Every rider will get a free burger provided by Save on Foods upon their return and participants can purchase ice cream from the ice cream truck.

Funds raised stay within the community and support CMHA Vernon to provide mental health programs and services in the community.

Since its inception, Ride Don’t Hide Vernon has raised over $133,034 with 2017 being a record year, raising more than $58,550. New this year is an exciting partnership between CMHA Vernon and Olympia Cycle and Ride to offer bike rentals for Ride Don’t Hide 2018.

Bikes can be picked up at Olympia the day before or at Creekside Park on the morning of the event. CMHA Vernon supports people in our community in their mental health through a variety of programs and services, including employment training, meal programs, suicide prevention, education, coaching, crisis line, mental health awareness and workplace wellness.

CMHA Vernon also owns and operates more than 160 units of affordable housing, mental health housing and residential care. CMHA Vernon supports mental health for all in the community.

Registration for children under 12 is free and a registration fee of $30 is required for anyone over 13. To register yourself or a team for Ride Don’t Hide visit ridedonthide.com/bc/ride/vernon.

