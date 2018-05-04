Rick Kienlein appointed director of instruction

Rick Kienlein was formerly the principal of Clearwater Secondary School. He was recently appointed the new director of instruction – secondary learning services for School District 73.

Rick Kienlein was principal of Clearwater Secondary School from 2003 until 2007. Prior to that he was the vice-principal of Clearwater Secondary from 1999-2003, and he worked as a social studies teacher and school counsellor from 1992-1999 (this was his first teaching assignment out of university).

“I fondly remember my time working and living in Clearwater,” he said.

“I had the privilege to teach and to be the principal of students from Clearwater, Blackpool, Wells Gray, Birch Island, Vavenby, Avola and Blue River. Each of these communities made me feel welcome during my 15 years in the Upper North Thompson Valley. I also was fortunate to work with many excellent, caring teachers and support staff during my time there,” he added.

Even after leaving Clearwater he continued playing hockey and softball with the local Hosers team until about 2012.

Kienlein left Clearwater for Kamloops at the end of the 2006-2007 school year as he was assigned to be principal at Sa-Hali Secondary School (2007 – 2013). He was then principal of South Kamloops Secondary School (2013 – 2016) and most recently district principal of human resources at the SD73 school board office (2016 – 2018).

As director of instruction – secondary learning services, Kienlein will work with the District’s senior leadership team to oversee:

• Implementation of the new graduation program,

• Continuation of programs to support improved graduation rates,

• Trades N Transition programs,

• Initiatives to proactively support and develop school cultures and safety, and

• Implementation of the newly approved student advisory board.

The school board also appointed Vessy Mochikas as district principal – inclusive education. Mochikas is principal at Brock Middle School.

