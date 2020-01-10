Rick Jensen retires as Chair of Columbia Basin Trust

Rick Jensen, Chair of Columbia Basin Trust, retired from its Board of Directors at the end of 2019. Rick had been Chair since 2016 and joined as a Director in 2013. Photo courtesy CBT.

After seven years, four as chair, Rick Jensen wrapped up his time on the Columbia Basin Trust Board of Directors at the end of 2019.

“During his time with the Board, Rick was part of a period of significant growth and change for the Trust,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has helped support and guide the Trust through some of the most rewarding and challenging aspects of our organization’s history.”

“His capacity for hard work and his passion for the Trust and the Basin has been exemplary,” said Katrine Conroy, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kootenay West and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust. “An outstanding leader, he has worked with communities and residents to take on large and complex projects and has guided the Trust into an exciting future. I thank him for his outstanding service.”

Jensen is the Chair of New Dawn Developments, a director of New Dawn Restoration, President of the Canadian Institute of Excellence, and was President of CEO of Panorama Ski Resort.

“It has been an honour to support the needs and aspirations of Basin communities and people,” said Jensen. “Through exceptional talent and commitment, my fellow Board members and Trust staff have demonstrated how ideas can develop into remarkable projects that benefit many, achieving goals that almost seem impossible. I feel blessed to have been part of this team, to call the Basin home and to have had the opportunity to give back to this region.”

The Trust thanked Jensen for his service in a press release and announced that its new Chair, Vice Chair and other board member updates would be introduced after a meeting in Ainsworth on January 24, 2020.