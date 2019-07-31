Richter Mountain wildfire still held on Wednesday morning

151 personnel, two helicopters, six pieces of heavy equipment currently onsite

The Richter Mountain wildfire is still classified as held on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

The Richter Mountain wildfire 14 kilometres south of Cawston is still classified as held on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: The Richter Mountain Wildfire (K51089) remains classified as Being Held at 403 ha. 151 personnel, 2 helicopters & 6 pieces of heavy equipment are on site today. #BCWildfire Service personnel are making great progress. Thank you to everyone involved in this response. pic.twitter.com/XD6A91vtrJ — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 31, 2019

BC Wildfire says the fire, which is believed to be caused by a lightning strike on July 24, remains at 403 hectares.

Currently, 151 personnel, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment are onsite today, according to a recent post on social media.

BC Wildfire said on Tuesday the wildfire was continuing to show a low level of fire activity. It said the fire is now a primarily a smouldering ground fire and not producing a lot of smoke.

Information officers said Tuesday the fire suppression efforts are still being focused on the ground, with less emphasis on air support. Crews are working in steep terrain with loose rock and site safety remains a priority.

