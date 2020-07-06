Richmond rescue crews, coast guard search Fraser River overnight for missing person

The Richmond branch of the Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue spent the night searching for a missing person in the middle arm of the Fraser River, the group tweeted Monday (July 6) morning.
“Last night our crews were involved in an extensive search for a missing person in the middle arm of the Fraser River,” the group said, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and Richmond RCMP.
Black Press Media has reached out to the Richmond RMCP for details.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.