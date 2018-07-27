(Richmond Fire/Facebook)

Richmond crews battle large brush fire

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

Richmond fire crews were battling a large brush fire Friday morning that closed a stretch of Westminster Highway.

The fire started in the Richmond Nature Park off the highway between Shell Road and No. 4 Road.

According to the Vancouver Fire Department, smoke is drifting into neighbourhoods in the south.

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes, as fire crews brought in large hoses and trucks.

There is currently no estimated time of re-opening the roads.

More to come.

