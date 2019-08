Take it in one last time, until next year

Another RibFest Kelowna is in the books. Check out these top five moments from the weekend.

Ribs on ribs on ribs

Here are action shots of some festival barbequers.

Big size bites

Full tummys, happy folks.

Dog paradise

This pup’s nose is taking it all in.

Pose for the camera

Up close and personal.

Mood:

The face of the weekend.

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com Follow us on Facebook