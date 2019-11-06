Rhodo society hosting guest speaker

The North Island Rhododendron Society (NIRS) will feature Steve Hootman as its guest speaker for the Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting.

Hootman is a noted expert on species rhododendrons and is the executive director and curator of the Rhododendron Species and Botanical Garden in Federal Way, Washington.

One of his interests in coming to the Comox Valley is to lend his insight to the future planning for Courtenay’s rhododendron garden but he will also talk about his experiences in hunting for species Rhodos in the wild.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in the United Church in Comox, 250 Beach Ave. Anyone interested in club membership is welcome to attend.