Rezoning for six-storey commercial/residential building going to Salmon Arm council

A six-story commercial/residential building is proposed for three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly in a rezoning application submitted to the City of Salmon Arm. (Westurban Developments Ltd./City of Salmon Arm image)

A rezoning application linked to the development of a six-storey, mixed commercial/residential building near a shopping mall is on its way to city council.

The application received unanimous support to proceed to first and second reading during the City of Salmon Arm’s Development and Planning Committee meeting held on Monday morning, Feb. 16.

The application pertains to three adjacent lots along 10th Ave. SW, across from the Mall at Piccadilly. The applicant seeks to rezone the lots, the combined area totalling approximately .88 hectares, from C-3 Service Commercial to C-2 Town Centre Commercial. Proposed is the development of a six-storey, L-shaped building with underground parking, commercial space on the main floor and residential units above.

At the committee meeting, the mayor and councillors expressed support for the increased density at the proposed location. Coun. Chad Eliason advised that if the development is eventually approved, road improvements, particularly at the 10th Avenue SW/10th Street SW intersection, would need to be considered. Coun. Tim Lavery asked that developer, Victoria-based Westurban Developments Ltd., consider speaking with city staff regarding a possible partnership on market-related rental housing with community housing providers.

A letter to the city by Westurban goes into further detail about the application, which proposes the development of approximately 600 square metres of commercial space fronting 1oth, and 140 residential units, ranging from studio to three bedroom, on floors two to six. Regarding parking, 172 exposed and covered stalls will be provided.

“The development is committed to offer a long-term, purpose-built rental solution to Salmon Arm residents who desire a housing option close to the downtown core,” reads the Jan. 6 letter. This was repeated in a presentation during the committee meeting by representatives of Westurban, including development director Sarah Alexander who anticipated that if council approves the needed rezoning, construction could begin this October.

According to city staff, the property is designated City Centre Commercial, as well as Potentially Hazardous Area (within 200-year flood plain) and City Development Permit Area. The proposed C-2 zone allows for the largest building masses and development densities in the city.

Staff noted in a report to council that the immediate area has been subject to a slow yet steady transformation involving the redevelopment of various land uses over the past 20 years.

The rezoning application is expected to come before city council at its regular meeting of Monday, Feb. 22.

