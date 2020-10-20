Revenue drops 50% at Rossland Rotary Club during COVID-19 crisis

The rotary club is adapting to the COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Rossland Rotary Club

The Rossland Rotary Club lost approximately 50 per cent of its revenue when comparing the first nine months of 2019 to 2020.

Rotary Club president Fiona Martin said the club couldn’t do its Panhandling for Polio or hamburger stand at Golden City Days this fall after the event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club also hasn’t been able to do participate in events at the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre since it’s been operating at a reduced capacity over the past several months.

Despite the setbacks, Rotary club members have been working hard to come up with other unique fundraising initiatives.

One of the initiatives includes holding a modified Panhandling for Polio event in Rossland on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event falls on World Polio Day and Rotary members will be outside Ferraro Foods and the Rossland Post Office to raise money for Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Martins hopes Rotary members can raise more than the $700 they made during last year’s Panhandling for Polio event.

The Rotary club also has partnered with the Golden Rotary Club (GRC) to have virtual bingo every Friday at 5:30 p.m. The public can play five bingo games for $10 and people can purchase cards on the GRC’s Facebook page.

The RRC will receive around 40 per cent of the proceeds from the virtual bingo to help with its operations.

Martins said she’s happy with what her Rotary is doing given the circumstances around COVID-19.

“We’re trying to have events that can we run while still be socially responsible. We want to work within the rules and make it manageable for us,” said Martins.

“We’re doing the best we can meet the community’s need and to continue to support our various international organizations.”

The Rotary club meets at the Rossland Curling Club at 6 p.m. on Mondays.

