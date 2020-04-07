Revelstokians are the first line of defence against COVID-19: Mayor

Mayor Gary Sulz said, in this week’s address to the community, that the public is the first line of defense against COVID-19.

“It is very important to understand that we need to continue to hold the line and not let up,” said Sulz.

He continued it’s everyone’s responsibility to continue following government regulations, which include staying home, avoiding large groups, exercising alone or with members of your household, using the greenbelt strictly for exercising and washing your hands.

Selkirk Medical Group, the local clinic, said the steps taken thus far in Revelstoke seem to be working.

“We are confident in the global data that suggests the areas that lock down hard first have the best chances of getting up and running again with less lives lost.”

As-of-April 7, there have been 1,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., out of 17,063 for Canada. B.C. has the fourth highest number of cases, while Quebec has the most at 8,580.

Thirty-nine people have died in B.C. from the illness, out of 345 for Canada.

While the illness continues to sweep across the globe, some countries have announced plans of return to normalcy.

Norway’s prime minister announced today that some emergency measures will be relaxed after Easter, including reopening schools and businesses such as hair salons.

This is despite the country having 5,869 confirmed cases and 89 dead.

However, since the number of people hospitalized and on respirators has started to drop in Norway, the country has declared the outbreak as under control.

For B.C. as-of-April 6, there were 140 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illness, which was slightly above April 5 when it was 137, and slightly below April 4 when it was 149.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged that B.C.’s newly detected cases are slowing down.

She credits good fortune and lessons learned from other provinces for early restrictive measures that appear to have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

B.C. learned from Quebec and Ontario, where spring break began two weeks earlier and travellers unknowingly brought back the disease with them, she said.

The City of Revelstoke said they are continuing to request the province to push back the property tax due date (July 2) and waive late penalties.

The Selkirk Medical Group is encouraging patients to still access their services, just call before coming to the clinic at 250-837-9321.

