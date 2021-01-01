Ed Palasz, a former railway worker, spent hundreds of hours this winter restoring a Kalamazzo No. 2 Section Handcar that is now on display at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s year of the pandemic in photos

It's been an interesting year

  • Jan. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Revelstoke Secondary School drama students performed Dorothy in Wonderland last January. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

In February, skiers took part in the annual Team Scream at the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club. This year’s theme was time travel. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Columbia Park students sew a giant quilt for LUNA with messages to reduce, reuse and recycle to help the only earth we have. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Roughly 50 Revelstoke actors participated in Shrek the Musical last February. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

