Revelstoke’s Library Learning Lab Fundraising Campaign Gaining Momentum

The Revelstoke Library is currently fundraising to construct a new space where people will have free access to technology such as a multi-media recording studio. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke’s RevLab library learning lab fundraising campaign is gaining momentum thanks to generous donations from local businesses. A huge thank you to Amanda and Jamie Ngo from the Revelstoke Lodge and Louis-Marc Simard of the The Cube Boutique Hotel.

Beyond being motivated simply by generosity and a desire to contribute to the community, Amanda, Jamie, and Louis all mentioned the library’s importance to the tourism industry in supporting visitors and service industry workers, and the fact that the library is a part of a suite of amenities that draws people to our community.

RevLab will be a technology-enabled maker space that will provide new and exciting opportunities for learning, innovation and creativity in the community. This no-barrier facility will be physically part of the library and will feature the latest innovative and creative technologies and equipment that most people would otherwise not be able to access.

It will provide members of the community with the opportunity to experience and participate in hands-on digital and tech literacy and learning.

The Learning Lab will include the following:

A multimedia recording studio that will include video recording equipment and a green screen.

A whisper room for ​sound recording and podcasting.

The full Adobe media suite installed on a computer dedicated to digital editing and production.

A virtual gaming headset.

Digitization equipment for converting old photos, film and audio to digital formats.

A laptop cart for teaching digital and tech literacy.

An expansion of current STEM teaching collection for children.

All this technology will be available free of charge, as will the teaching support provided by the library.

The Okanagan Regional Library and Columbia Basin Trust are currently contributing $175,000 to this project. This includes the cost of the above technology, as well as some of the money needed for the facility upgrade needed to house the lab.

In order to access the CBT grant, the Library needs to raise $120,000 by September. Efforts are already well underway to raise this money though the city, the CSRD, service clubs, grants, and a fundraising website: https://revlab.ca/

Many private citizens are making donations as well.

“It is increasingly apparent that being technically literate is as critical to survival in the 21st century as being able to read and write. The goal of the Revelstoke library learning lab (RevLab) is to help introduce and equip everybody in the community, no matter their age, background, or economic status, with digital literacy so that they have the opportunity to develop the skills necessary to effectively live and work in our modern world, ” Don Nettleton, CEO, Okanagan Regional Library

In our 21st century world, digital literacy is more necessary than ever before. It is the mandate of libraries to be opportunity-makers and to provide free access to information of all kinds. Lack of access to digital and tech learning opportunities creates significant barriers for people as more and more business is conducted online.

The library staff routinely supports people trying to navigate government websites and forms in order to access basic government services. The Learning Lab will provide library staff and partners with the opportunity to be more proactive, teaching people the transferable skills they need to better navigate the digital world.

Part of an integrated strategic tech plan that has become central to the evolution of Revelstoke’s vibrant entrepreneurial culture, the Library Learning Lab will provide free public access to the opportunities created by technological and digital literacy. It will support and enhance other technology initiatives in our community.

Interested in becoming involved in the RevLab project? Go to: https://revlab.ca/ call the library at 250-837-5095 or email community librarian Lucie Bergeron lbergeron@orl.bc.ca.

