Revelstoke’s Columbia Park Elementary receives funding for new playground

Revelstoke’s Columbia Park Elementary is set to receive funding for a new playground as part of an initiative by the provincial government.

Columbia Park is one of 25 schools receiving $105,000 for construction of an universally accessible playground, along with an additional 26 schools receiving $90,000 for standard playground construction.

The funding is part of an ongoing Playground Equipment Program set in place by the Government of B.C., which will provide $5 million dollars annually to school districts throughout the province.

Minister of education Rob Flemming says the program aims to alleviate the responsibility of parents to raise funds for new playgrounds.

“I’ve heard from parents that they need relief from fundraising tens of thousands of dollars for playground equipment – that’s a lot of bake sales and bottle drives for today’s busy parents,” said Rob Fleming in a news release by the Government of B.C. “Today, we’re delivering this fund to help parents, and provide access to communities that don’t have the fundraising capacity to buy the play equipment students need.”

Traditionally, funds for playground construction has been left to parent advisory councils, requiring fundraising to build and replace playgrounds for students.

Premier John Horgan says the Playground Equipment Program will help supply better parks for students without applying monetary pressures of parents.

“All students deserve quality, safe and accessible playgrounds at school, regardless of how much their parents can fundraise,” said Premier Horgan in the release. “That’s why we’re lifting the burden off of parents by investing $5 million today, and every year moving forward, to build playgrounds where they are needed most.”

The program is part of a record $2 billion in school capital funding over the next three years as part of the government’s 2018 budget which aims to build new schools, fix aging school and make school safer in the event of a large earthquake.

