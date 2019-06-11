Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

Allan Chabot and Mike Thomas have resigned their positions with the City of Revelstoke.

According to a news release sent out today they both resigned in order to pursue other opportunities, however, they have been on paid leave since mid May.

Dawn Low, Director of Corporate Administration has been appointed Interim CAO in Chabot’s absence and the recruitment of a new Director of Engineering and Public Works will begin this week, the news release said.

In the meantime the city has enlisted an engineering firm for third party review on larger projects.

The news release stated that the city wished both Chabot and Thomas well with their future endeavors and thanks Thomas for his many years of service.

Recruitment of two new building inspectors is ongoing and while the development services department is short staffed, a Registered Building Official will be assisting with building services including permitting and inspections during the last week of June.

