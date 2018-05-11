Revelstoke wastewater treatment chlorine contact chamber to get a cleaning

The city will be cleaning the chlorine contact chamber at the wastewater treatment plant May 14-21.

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Revelstoke will be bypassing the chlorine contact chamber at the wastewater treatment plant at the end of the month in order to clean the chamber. Photo via Google Maps

The city will be cleaning the chlorine contact chamber at the wastewater treatment plant May 14-21.

In order to do so they had to apply for a Bypass of Authorized Works permit from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, which was approved.

The city will be removing organic growth from the chamber walls as well as performing a routine inspection.

Last fall the city retained Masse Environmental Consultants to assess the potential impact on public health and the environment from discharges that bypass the chlorine contact chamber.

The consultants found that there is low potential impact to human health or the environment.

The permit requires that the city monitor the effluent being discharged once a day to test for BODs, TSS and fecal coliforms. It also requires that the bypass last no longer than five consecutive days between May 14 and May 21, 2018.

Chlorine Chamber Bypass Authorization Letter by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

Previous story
Fight between homeowner and ‘suspect’ closes central Abbotsford Road
Next story
UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

Just Posted

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

  • 11 hours ago

 

Surrey date on Shawn Hook’s 17-city Canadian concert tour

  • 11 hours ago

 

Evacuation order for 114 Christina Lake properties

 

Aerial footage shows flooding in Lower Similkameen

 

Most Read