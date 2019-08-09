Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre notes decrease in July visitation

However, majority of visitors spend one or more nights in the city versus just passing through

The Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre said less people visited the centre this July compared to the year prior.

The office saw a six per cent decrease in the amount of visitors for that month. In total, 14,560 visitors were serviced.

Tessa Hulburd from the Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre said they have seen an increase in American, Australasian and ‘other’ tourists.

She continued that the majority of visitors to Revelstoke in July spent one or more nights in the city versus just passing through.

In total, 63,036 people visited the centre in 2018, which is roughly nine per cent more than the year prior.

The centre also operates a roaming branch, which is located on the Meadows in the Sky Parkway, which receives higher visitation than the city itself.

“Having the visitor centre booth up there is invaluable to let visitors know the services, shops, experiences that are also offered in our community,” wrote Jana Thompson, executive director at Tourism Revelstoke, in an email to Black Press.

She continued that many visitors from other countries are so often on a Parks Canada sightseeing mission when in Canada and no little about Revelstoke.

