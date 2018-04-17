Revelstoke to host Southern Interior Local Government Association conference next week

The SILGA convention will run April 24 to 27 at the Revelstoke Community Centre

The Southern Interior Local Government Association’s (SILGA) annual convention is coming to Revelstoke.

Next week the community centre will be transformed as nearly 150 members of local government from across the southern interior descend on the city.

Among the largest of SILGA’s 37 members are the Cities of Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm.

City of Revelstoke director of corporate administration Dawn Low said the City is excited to host the SILGA convention, and that Revelstoke has a reputation for rolling out the red carpet.

“We’ve got a reputation for holding really good conferences, and we get a really good turnout whenever we hold them,” said Low. “The SILGA organizers have put together a great program that should help keep everyone current about what’s happening across the province.”

Among the highlights of the convention will be a tour offered to attendees of Mt. Begbie Brewing and Monashee Spirits, a tour of the Revelstoke dam, breakout sessions on affordable housing, technology and innovation, cannabis regulation, and an talk from Mayor Mark McKee and former mayor Geoff Battersby on Revelstoke’s “boom, bust and boom economy.”

Keynote speaker David Allison will deliver an address on marketing and urban planning, and Ivan Coyote, award winning author of eleven books, will deliver an address on gender identity.

Revelstoke last hosted the annual SILGA convention in 2011, and has a long history of hosting governments from around the region.

In 1980 Revelstoke was the first municipality to host a Okanagan Mainline Municipal Association. (OMMA)

OMMA became SILGA in 2007.

SILGA is composed of elected officials from 37 cities, towns, villages, districts and regional districts in South Central British Columbia.

The conference is closed to the public and runs at the Revelstoke Community Centre and at various locations across the City from April 24 – 28.

For more information see, Silga.ca

@Jnshermanjake.sherman@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter