Revelstoke teacher finalist in Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Columbia Park Elementary teacher Tammy Tomm is a finalist in the Technology and Innovation category

Columbia Park Elementary School teacher Tammy Tomm, on the right, is a finalist in the Technology and Innovation category of the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. She is pictured with fellow teacher Tracy Hill who she worked with on a project where their students created food trucks and business plans to go along with them. (File photo)

Columbia Park Elementary School teacher Tammy Tomm is a finalist in this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education in the Technology and Innovation category.

She is one of 30 education professionals from across the province that has been named a finalist, out of 140 nominations.

“When we open the doors of opportunity for young people, we give them the chance to succeed and our whole province benefits,” said Premier John Horgan. “This year’s finalists have gone to incredible lengths to help B.C. students inside and outside the classroom. I commend these hard-working education professionals for their leadership, innovation and determination.”

Launched in 2018, the annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education are an opportunity to recognize the contributions of public, independent and First Nations school system teachers, principals, vice-principals, school and district leaders, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students in B.C.

Tomm teaches Grade 6 and 7. According to the news release announcing her nomination she uses technology as a tool to enhance student understanding and deepen engagement.

She has introduced students to a wide range of technologies including Scratch and Scratch Jr. coding languages, Makey Makey and mobile technology and associated tools such as Green Screen and stop motion video production.

“She has been an active participant in two Special Education Technology British Columbia Synergy projects, bringing new technology into the school,” the release said. The projects helped deepen students’ communication, critical and creative thinking skills.

Tomm also introduced Exploration Fridays, which see students of different ages meeting in different classrooms to explore, create and innovate while learning about subjects they might not normally be exposed to.

This year, 10 awards will be given, with six honouring teachers, two recognizing school and district leaders and two honouring support staff members.

“These awards give us an opportunity to hear amazing stories of the innovation and dedication being shown by our province’s finest educators,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “Their efforts make schools inclusive, thought-provoking and enjoyable places where B.C. students can thrive.”

The criteria for the Technology and Innovation category includes:

engaging students in hands-on technology based learning

applying technologies to course material and course requirements

remaining up to date with technology in order to teach current and emerging tech skills

engaging parents and peers in positive learning outcomes through the use of technology

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Victoria on Oct. 4, 2019. They will be awarded a $3,000 bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning and a commemorative work of art.

