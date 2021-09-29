Revelstoke students engaged in democratic process through the Student Vote

Over 200 students in the community cast votes and studied the democratic process

Students in Revelstoke and throughout the Kootenay-Columbia riding got a chance to learn and participate in the democratic process by taking part in the Student Vote.

Student Vote is a program that gives young students the chance to experience the voting process and get first-hand experience in being an informed citizens.

Throughout the riding 33 schools participated in the Student Vote, with over 3,000 individual votes cast by students.

The NDP received the largest percentage of the vote among students in the riding, accumulating 39.73 per cent of the total vote. The Conservative Party came in second place with 26.04 per cent of the vote.

Across the country, more than 800,000 students from more than 5,900 schools participated in Student Vote Canada 2021. The Liberal Party won the most seats with 117, 24 per cent of the popular vote.

According to Kendra von Bremen, a teacher at Revelstoke Secondary, students in Revelstoke studied the platforms of each party leading up to the vote, leading to lessons on informed citizenship.

Students at Revelstoke Secondary took a trip to the polling station in order to gain a better understanding of the voting process to prepare them for when they are eligible to vote.

“We try to remove barriers to the voting process so that people participate in this important democratic process,” said von Bremen in an email to the Revelstoke Review.

Prior to voting day, Grade 10 students at Revelstoke Secondary participated in a virtual forum with candidates from the Kootenay-Columbia riding in order to learn about their platforms and how the candidates became involved in politics. Sarah Bennett of the PPC, Rana Nelson of the Green Party and Robin Goldsbury of the Liberal Party were able to share their experiences with the students.

“I find the enthusiasm and excitement contagious,” said Catherine Lavelle, a teacher at Begbie View Elementary, in an email to the Revelstoke Review. “This year I had a sick student whose parent actually emailed their child’s vote. He wanted to be counted.”

Schools in Revelstoke replicated real voting scenarios using real ballots and ballot boxes and were encouraged to discuss politics with friends and family outside of school hours.

