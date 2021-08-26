Revelstoke sees 24 COVID cases between Aug. 15-21

As of Aug. 25, there were 698 confirmed cases in Interior Health

There were 24 COVID cases in Revelstoke, Aug. 15-21. (BC CDC)

The BC CDC reported 24 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke from Aug. 15-21.

This is down from the week prior, which saw 33 cases.

Across B.C. there were 698 confirmed cases on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with 139 people in hospital and 75 in intensive case.

In Interior Health there were 1,911 active cases, Aug. 25.

With the uptick in cases, masks are now mandatory in public spaces across the province and the government recently announced a vaccine passport will be implemented in September.

READ MORE: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

Since that announcement, vaccine bookings have tripled.

READ MORE: Vaccine bookings triple days after B.C. vaccine card announced

READ MORE: 500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review