Revelstoke sees 24 COVID cases between Aug. 15-21

The BC CDC reported 24 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke from Aug. 15-21.
This is down from the week prior, which saw 33 cases.
Across B.C. there were 698 confirmed cases on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with 139 people in hospital and 75 in intensive case.
In Interior Health there were 1,911 active cases, Aug. 25.
With the uptick in cases, masks are now mandatory in public spaces across the province and the government recently announced a vaccine passport will be implemented in September.
Since that announcement, vaccine bookings have tripled.
