Revelstoke seeks feedback on budget, proposed 1% tax increase

The city is looking for feedback on its 2021 budget.
A one per cent increase to property taxes is being proposed to fund transportation infrastructure projects such as road repair but there was no increase to the city’s operating budget or utility fees.
This year’s general operating budget totals $23 million and is budgeted to increase an average of three per cent per year from here on out. The water operating fund, Big Eddy water fund, sewer operating fund and vehicle and equipment fund are kept separate, but total another $5.6 million.
The capital budget for 2021 is just over $8.6 million.
Projects planned for 2021 include:
- up-sizing RMR’s reservoir
- upgrading fireflow in the Big Eddy Water system
- updating the sewer lift station at Power House Road
- purchasing a new sweeper, tractor and articulating tractor
- pavement patching and road rebuilding
- rehabilitating the stormwater system
- upgrading HVAC and electrical at the arena
- upgrading Williamson Lake shower and washroom
- continuing the wayfinding project
- upgrading streaming technology
The arena roof is scheduled to be addressed in 2022, which would likely require borrowing more than $7 million unless grant applications are approved.
Though it will be reviewed later this year prior to approval, this budget proposes a 2.75 per cent tax increase in 2022, a 5.5 per cent tax increase in 2023 and four per cent increases in future years.
Since 2016, property taxes have increase 23 per cent in Revelstoke.
To find more information and to provide feedback to the city on the proposed budget go to talkrevelstoke.ca or email budget@revelstoke.ca
