Revelstoke Search and Rescue responds to four calls Feb. 25-March 1

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four emergency call-outs between Feb. 25 and March 3.

On Feb. 26, three search and rescue members were called upon by RCMP to offer assistance to an out-of-bounds skier at the Highway Bowl and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The skier was located and rescued.

Later that day, nine search and rescue volunteers responded to another RCMP request to rescue a snowmobiler who had become stuck in a ravine on Sale Mountain.

On March 1, three search and rescue members responded to three out-of-bounds skiers at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, employing a helicopter to assist in their rescue.

The next day, a 10-person search and rescue crew responded for another two missing skiers outside Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The skiers were located in good condition and assisted out of the area via helicopter.

From Feb. 25-March 1 there were 23 land search and rescue incidents across the province, bringing the year to date total up to 1,237.