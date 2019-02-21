Revelstoke Search and Rescue calls Feb. 11-17

Revelstoke Search and Rescue reports their activities to Emergency Management BC who then creates a weekly incident report.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four calls last week. (Facebook file photo)

Here is what REVSAR was up to Feb. 11-17:

Feb. 13-Revelstoke SAR member responded to an In Reach Beacon activation in the Revelstoke area however they were stood down as it was an accidental activation.

Feb. 16-Members responded and rescued an injured snowmobiler in Revelstoke. The subject was located and transported to BC Ambulance Services.

Feb. 17-Members responded to a spot beacon activation in Taft, near Griffin Ecological Reserve, however they were stood down when they made contact with the subject as it was an accidental activation.

Feb. 17- Members responded to locate a lost snowboarder in the Greely Highway Bowl area near Revelstoke. The subject was located okay and flown out by helicopter.

In total Search and Rescue teams across the province had 32 calls, all of which were land rescue. Year to date there has been 1,484 incidents and 1,983 victims.

