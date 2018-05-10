Revelstoke school board pay set to increase in 2019

Arrow Heights Elementary was the spot for the most recent school board meeting.

Compensation for Revelstoke School District elected officials will increase next year, in response to a recent survey by the B.C. School Trustees Association and changes to the Income Tax Act.

The action, which passed at the school board meeting hosted May 9, 2018 at Arrow Heights Elementary, will put new compensation adjustments into place on January 1, 2019 following the municipal election in October of this year.

Values were determined based on the average compensation amounts of the 14 smallest school districts in B.C. with consideration of the changes to the Income Tax Act which will make the compensation taxable.

School District 19 is currently among the bottom two districts in terms of trustee, vice chair and chair compensation amounts, with each position earning $8,290, $8,882 and $9,475 respectively.

The adjustments will bring the stipends up to $11,104 for trustees, $12,313 for the vice-chair and $13,595 for the chair to make the values the average of the other 13 districts.

The board expects other districts will make similar adjustments in response to the changes in the tax act.

As the compensation raise will take place after the Fall election, the board hopes it will add incentive for possible candidates to run for positions on the school board.

“This board has always taken an approach that our compensation rates should be somewhere in the middle of the low side, because we are a small district,” said superintendent Mike Hooker. “I think the adjustment is appropriate, using the 14 smallest school districts seems like an appropriate measure. It’s a good setup for encouraging some people to run for trustee next year.”

