Revelstoke SAR crews help find woman’s body around Kaslo River

The woman was on a motorcycle when it plunged into the river on June 21

Search and rescue crews from across the region, including Revelstoke found the body of a woman who was swept away in the Kaslo River last month.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. on June 21 when a motorcycle that the woman was on veered off Highway 31A about 20 kilometres west of Kaslo, went down an embankment and into the river.

While the man driving was able get back onto shore and flag down help on the highway, the woman wasn’t able to escape.

The driver was in his 70s and the passenger was in her 60s. Both were from the West Kootenay.

SAR crews started a search for the woman later the same day. Ground crews and swift water teams from across the Kootenays and B.C. Interior joined in on the search early on June 22.

Swift water specialist Chris Armstrong helped to oversee the search and find the woman’s body mid-afternoon on June 22.

“This search and rescue was a great example of team work between multiple SAR teams,” said Kaslo search and rescue manager Robyn Skobalski in a statement.

“Kaslo Search and Rescue would like to extend their appreciation to all the teams involved as well as to the many volunteers who came out to assist with food and water and all the intricacies involved in running a multiple team command center.”

RCMP do not believe alcohol was contributing factor in the crash. They continue to investigate.

