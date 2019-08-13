Revelstoke roads: seven construction projects between Revelstoke and Golden

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to EastBoundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flagpersons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction in theIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Bridge maintenance between Meadows in the Sky Pkwy and Loop Brook Campground for 58.7 km (Revelstoke to 8 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Tue Aug 13 at 9:00 AM PDT. From 4:00 AM to 9:00 AM PDT on Monday and Tuesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Bridge maintenance between Highway 23; Highway 23 South and Highway 23; Highway 23 North for 1.4 km (Revelstoke). Until Tue Aug 13 at 9:00 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. SPEED REDUCTION IN AFFECT. WATCH FOR FLAGGERS.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 13.

Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 11

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire