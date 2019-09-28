Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

A special weather statement has been issued for the Chilcotin for Friday, Sept. 27. Angie Mindus photo

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Sep 19 at 7:00 AM PDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Night work taking place from 7:00 pm Monday night through to 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR for 1.3 km (15 to 17 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Sep 23 at 6:30 PM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM MDT daily. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill at Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). Starting Mon Sep 30 at 11:00 AM PDT until Mon Sep 30 at 4:00 PM PDT. There will be delays up to 30 minutes.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Snow level 1000 metres. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low plus 4 with risk of frost.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire