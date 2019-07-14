Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

Environment Canada says rain will stop later this morning. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 11.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

Neither fire is near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire