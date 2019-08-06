Revelstoke roads and weather: road construction throughout Glacier National Park

There are five road work projects between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flagpersons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Construction work between Shelter Bay FSR and Hardman FSR for 6.1 km (42 to 36 km south of Revelstoke). Until Tue Aug 6 at 4:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight:A few clouds. Low 14.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire