Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Clouds and rain are expected across the Okanagan today. (pixabay)

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. A few showers with thunderstorms beginning early this morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 near noon. High 23. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

One is near Revelstoke in the Jordan Creek area, the suspected cause was lightning and it is 0.01 hectares in size. All the others are below 0.10 hectares in size.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire