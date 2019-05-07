Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

People enjoy 24-degree weather by the Vedder River on March 19, the last day of winter. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundaryfor15.6km(1 km east of EastBoundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until May 31. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays. Reduce speed in work zones and on milled surfaces.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30. From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: Ditching between Highway 23 South and Meadows in the Sky Pkwy for 2.3 km (Revelstoke). Until Tue May 7 at 5:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for slow moving vehicle.

Highway 23 south: Bridge maintenance between Blanket Creek Provincial Pk and Clough Rd (22 km south of Revelstoke). Until Fri May 3 at 4:00 p.m. Blanket Creek Bridge Single Lane Alternating Traffic.

Highway 23 north: Road sweeping between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 10.0 km (6 to 16 km north of Revelstoke). Until Tue May 7 at 3:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for slow moving vehicle.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low plus 5.

Active wildfires:

-1.00 ha fire south of Kimberly near Mission-Wycliffe Rd. Suspected cause: Human. Date of discovery: May 2. Stage of control: New.