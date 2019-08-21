Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. ExpectroadconstructionintheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Utility work between Maley Rd and Revelstoke Dam Access Rd for 0.4 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Aug 21. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Tuesday and Wednesday. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

None are neat Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire