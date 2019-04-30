Revelstoke roads and weather: last day of avalanche forecast

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary for 15.6km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until May 31. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays. Reduce speed in work zones and on milled surfaces.

Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park).Until Apr 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30. From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Three Valley Frtg and Clanwilliam OH Bridge (12 km west of Revelstoke). Until Tue Apr 30 at 4:00 p.m. At Summit Lake Overhead. Single Lane Alternating Traffic.

Maintenance between Three Valley Siding and Three Valley Frtg for 4.2 km (16 to 20 km west of Revelstoke). Until Tue Apr 30 at 1:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Maintenance between Wallis Rd and Downie St for 1.0 km (68 to 69 km north of Revelstoke). Until Tue Apr 30 at 1:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h this afternoon. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 2.

Active wildfires:

-0.06 ha fire north of Cranbrook by Aspen Rd. Suspected cause: Human. Date of discovery: April 29. Stage of control: Active

-6.00 ha fire near Fernie by Hosmer Bridge. Suspected cause: Human. Date of discovery: April 26. Stage of control: Active

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 30 at 6:45 a.m.:

“This is the last daily avalanche bulletin of the winter. For information on current Rogers Pass conditions, call (250) 814-5206 to talk with a Visitor Safety Specialist. Also check Avalanche Canada and Mountain Conditions for relevant reports.”

Spring conditions: Tuesday

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnightand risingair temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.