Revelstoke roads and weather: Highway 1 closed

Highway 1 east: Road is CLOSED due to a collision between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Jumping Creek Rd for 12.5 km (East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 5 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Road closed. NO ESTIMATED TIME OF REOPENING. NO DETOUR AVAILABLE. ASSESSMENT IN PROGRESS.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Today: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Tomorrow: Showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 0

