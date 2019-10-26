Revelstoke roads and weather: clearing

The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk is set for Oct. 5 around the world and here in Chilliwack, photographers will be snapping images along the Vedder River Rotary Trail. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Snow level 800 metres. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High plus 3.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Nov 8 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8AM-5PM PSTand 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible 60 min delay. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes and obey traffic control.

Highway 1 west: Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg for 5.0 km (19 to 24 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 29 at 11:00 AM PDT.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd (8 km east of Sicamous). Lane closures in both directions in effect. Shoulder grading on four lane highway. Exercise caution and watch for shadow vehicle.Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 0

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire