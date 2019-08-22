Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for showers

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east GlacierNational Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hin work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22.ExpectroadconstructionintheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm.Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 12.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning late in the morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

None are neat Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire