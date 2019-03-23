Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Pothole repair between Jumping Creek Rd and Glacier Park West Boundary for 2.9 km (4 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Sat Mar 23 at 12:00 PM PDT. Expect minor delays. Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Tue Apr 30 at 5:00 AM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 5.3 km (31 km east of Sicamous to 29 km west ofRevelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 31: Closed in both directions. High avalanche hazard between Oliver Rd and Hill Creek Rd for 15.5 km (22 to 7 km north ofTrout Lake). Detour not available. Estimated time of re-opening is 1:00 p.m.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Snow level rising to 1900 metres this morning. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Low plus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 212 cm

Season total: 892 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 23 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Solar warming continues today, the snowpack has not had cold enough temperatures to recover overnight this week”

Danger ratings: Thursday

Alpine: 4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline: 4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Below treeline:4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.